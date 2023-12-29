Kusha Kapila: I have mostly essayed extremely urban characters

Mumbai, December 29
Actress Kusha Kapila, who plays Chhaya in the coming-of-age drama series ‘Dehati Ladke’, shared how she has mostly essayed extremely urban characters, and in this show, she has played a professor unlike her previous roles.
The social media personality and YouTuber, Kusha is known for her roles in ‘Selfiee’, ‘Plan A Plan B’, ‘Thank You for Coming’, and ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’.
Speaking about her role in ‘Dehati Ladke’, she said, “Chhaya is a liberal and progressive woman, who is an Assistant Professor at Rajat’s university. She finds love in Rajat’s mentor, Prashant. Chhaya has a mind of her own; she is a strong-headed yet amicable person, and people find it easy to open up to her. Besides being progressive, she is also unafraid to make mistakes in life.”
Talking about taking up a role unlike any other she has played in the past, Kusha said, “Interestingly, my character in ‘Dehati Ladke’ is unlike any other roles that I have done in the past. I have mostly essayed extremely urban characters. I’ve never really played a professor, especially somebody who quotes poets and imparts wisdom at the drop of a hat. So, that was very interesting.”
Based on a best-selling Hindi novel, the narrative not only evokes a sense of nostalgia for college days, but also imparts valuable life lessons about embracing life to the fullest. The series follows the journey of Rajat, a simple boy from a village, who embarks on a quest to chase his dreams in Lucknow.
This young adult series features Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, Aasif Khan, and Kusha.
It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.
