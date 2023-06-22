Kushal Tandon returns to TV with romance drama Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka

Kushal Tandon will next be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming romantic drama Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka. Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this love story will explore the clash of two headstrong individuals, Reyansh and Aradhana, who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions. Putting the spotlight on a stormy monsoon romance, the show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, sees Kushal Tandon portray the enticing Reyansh Lamba.

Kushal says, “Television has and will always have my heart. I am thrilled to be back with Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, which is an enticing romance drama featuring two drastically opposite individuals and their clash of wills that brings about a storm of emotions. I have always preferred roles that are distinctive, something that is convincing, and Reyansh’s character is just that, which compelled me to say yes to this show. As the owner of a news channel, he is a workaholic with a unique approach to accomplishing tasks that, at times, makes him seem arrogant. He is also emotionally unavailable, which leads to his lack of chivalry towards women. The well-woven plot will see Reyansh and Aradhana’s paths collide, and it’ll be interesting to see how their initial hostility gradually transforms into love.”

He adds, “I have immense respect for Ektaa ma’am, and when she approached me for this show, she mentioned that she had specifically tailored the character with me in mind. So, there is a little Kushal in Reyansh.”