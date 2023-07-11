Kushal Tandon set to make a comeback on the television after a gap of six years with Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka

Actor Kushal Tandon, who is all set to make a comeback on the television after a gap of six years with Barsatein, has said staying away from the silver screen wasn’t a ‘deliberate’ choice, but he was looking out for something impactful and substantial.
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is a romance drama that explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh Lamba (played by Kushal) and Aradhna Sahni (played by Shivangi Joshi). Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this intriguing narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions. Kushal as Reyansh, is a heartbreaker with an enigmatic personality, while Shivangi as Aradhna, is a determined and ambitious young woman with a passion for journalism. Despite knowing it all, Aradhna is attracted to the suave and irresistibly charming Reyansh, and thus begins their turbulent love story.
