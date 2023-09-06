Kylie Jenner, Timothee go public with their romance at Beyonce's concert

IANS

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet decided to go public with their romance while attending Beyonce Knowles’ Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles.

The reality TV star and the Dune: Part Two actor were photographed getting cozy during the concert date, which marked the very first time the couple was seen together in public.

In a video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, the pair could be seen sitting close to each other at the show, which took place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Timothee had his arm around the back of The Kardashians star’s chair. The clip also saw the lovers totally engrossed in their chat.