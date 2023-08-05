Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho completes 200 episodes

IANS

Manish Raisinghan, Priyanka Dhavale, Shahmir Khan and Karan Khanna celebrated the success of their show Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, which has completed 200 episodes.

The team celebrated it by cutting a cake with producer Suhail Zaidi.

Manish, who essays the lead role of Karan Pratap Singh, said, “I can feel the love of my audience for this new role on social media. I’m glad to enjoy the opportunity to be part of this beautiful project.”

He added, “I would rather say it’s me coming back to the chocolate boyhood with my role of Karan Pratap Singh after three back-to-back rebellious romantic roles. And I am totally loving this chirpy bubbly gooey, small town romance.”

Initially, the show had Harsh Nagar and Amar Upadhyay playing lead roles. Manish is happy about his show completing 200 episodes and is happy to be part of the show produced by Suhail Zaidi. Suhail said, “I’m happy that my first project as a producer is receiving so much love and appreciation from the audience. We completed 200 beautiful episodes.”