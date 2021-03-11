'Laal Singh Chadda', 'Raksha Bandhan' shows reduced following low turnout

Exhibitors report many cancelled shows in the opening weekend

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan opened to lukewarm response.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 13

This week’s releases Laal Singh ChaddhaandRaksha Bandhanopened to mixed reviews. The audience response too has been lukewarm. As per reports, both the movies failed to rake in a combined total of Rs 20 crore on opening day. The opening day performances of both the movies were disappointing and marked the lowest openings ever for both Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

If the poor response wasn’t enough shock to the makers and the Hindi film industry at large, the two movies face another blow. According to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, cinema owners have now decided to reduce the shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan owing to the low box office numbers.A source told the portal, “Both the films were released with around 10,000 shows across the country and neither of them warranted this sort of showcasing. Even on the opening day, the occupancy was as low as 10 to 12 people in maximum shows. Seeing the no-show, the exhibitors decided to reduce the showcasing of both the films on the second day to save up on the overheads and increase occupancy in the limited shows.”

A total of 1300 shows ofLaal Singh Chaddhahave been reduced,while Raksha Bandhanhas seen a show reduction of 1000 shows across the country. The source further informed, "Despite the voluntary show reduction, many shows of both the films were cancelled on Friday morning due to no audience."

The makers of both the movies were aiming to cash in the benefits of the long weekend with Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays. Laal Singh Chaddha managed to collect around Rs 10 crore on Day 1 and Raksha Bandhan collected Rs 8.3 crore.

