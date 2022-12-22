Laal Singh Chaddha to premiere on TV

Colors will telecast Laal Singh Chaddha on December 25 at 1 pm. Later on, it will also be aired on Colors Cineplex, on January 8 at 8 pm.
Released in theatres on August 11, while the film failed to create waves at the box office, it did receive good reviews from audiences after streaming on OTT platforms.
It is an official remake of the Oscar-winning American drama Forrest Gump and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh besides Aamir. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha outlines the extraordinary journey of an ordinary man Laal (played by Aamir Khan) as he unintentionally finds himself in the midst of pivotal events in Indian history.
