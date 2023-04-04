Lady Gaga sings and dances during Joker 2 filming

Singer-actress Lady Gaga has used her vocal chords for her role in Joker: Folie a Deux. The 13-time Grammy Award winner showed off her singing prowess as she filmed the movie in New York City. Over the weekend, the 37-year-old was seen shooting scenes for the sequel at a familiar place. She was photographed at the same staircase where Joaquin Phoenix’s titular character boogied down in the 2019 film.
In pictures and videos taken by onlookers, Gaga walked the iconic staircase that connected Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx. As she ascended the graffiti-laced staircase, she displayed a few moves. When she almost reached the top of the staircase, she could be heard singing a few lines from Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz’s That’s Entertainment. She danced as she descended.
The Golden Globe Award-winning actress wore a large black jacket and gloves with matching boots, and carried a brown bag. Her long blonde hair were let loose and she did not sport the Harley Quinn make-up. — IANS
