Lady Gaga sued by dog thief accomplice for not paying USD 50,000 reward

ANI
Los Angeles, February 26
Singer Lady Gaga has landed in legal trouble.
According to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jennifer McBride -- the woman who returned Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav -- has sued the 13-time Grammy Award winner, 36, for not paying the USD 500,000 reward she originally offered.
McBride's attorney argued in Friday's filing that by stating "no questions asked" with the reward offering and failing to pay, Gaga committed a breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation, People reported.
According to the lawsuit, McBride believes Gaga's "no questions asked" offer was made "with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public, such as Plaintiff, to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering Lady Gaga's bulldogs to Defendants." McBride was one of five people who were arrested and charged over the theft of Gaga's dogs. She was allegedly found to be an accessory after the initial crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times in the chest during the robbery, which was carried out by James Howard Jackson and Jaylin White in 2021. Fischer recovered from his injuries.
Jackson was sentenced to 21 years in prison, while White was sentenced to four years. More details regarding the matter are awaited.
