Lady Gaga’s concert film set to premiere after two-year wait

ANI

Nearly two years after its initial announcement, Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated Chromatica Ball concert film is set to premiere later this month, marking the culmination of a lengthy wait for fans worldwide.

Originally unveiled in 2022, the concert film will feature electrifying footage from Gaga’s global tour, showcasing the vibrant music and visual extravagance of her 2020 album, Chromatica. The film will capture the essence of tour, a spectacle that graced stadiums across the globe.

Scheduled for release on May 28, the movie will debut on HBO. In a teaser trailer for the film, Gaga exclaims, “Put your hands up, come on!”

Originally slated for a summer 2020 debut, the Chromatica Ball tour faced postponement due to the COVID-19.

Gaga affectionately refers to her fans as ‘monsters,’ expressing gratitude for their unwavering support. She emphasised the film’s immersive experience, encouraging fans to see themselves reflected in every aspect of the production, from vocals to choreography.

As both director and producer of the film, Gaga’s announcement of the film in September 2022 reignited anticipation among fans.