 Lady on a mission : The Tribune India

Lady on a mission

This coy girl from Punjab has proved her mettle on screen with the hit film Laapataa Ladies. Fond of the Sector 17 ‘softie’ in Chandigarh, Rachna Gupta talks about her initial days in B-town and her dreams

Lady on a mission

A behind the scenes moment with the cast of Laapataa Ladies



Vikrant Parmar

She is reticent, quite like the role she essayed in the recently released hit film Laapataa Ladies. Rachna Gupta, who hails from Pathankot, Punjab, made quite a mark in the role of Poonam, a young mother who stays with her in-laws in the fictional Nirmal Pradesh, as her husband is away for work. Poonam does not open her mouth, so much so that the lead protagonist inquires whether she could speak, till she actually does! But emote she does, and quite well too.

Rachna Gupta’s look in Laapataa Ladies

“I hail from Pathankot, but graduated from DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, where I was a part of the Dramatics Club, Aaghaaz. We used to take part in youth festivals and personally I was interested in theatre. We often used to go to Mumbai,” she opens up about her initial days.

During one such occasion, after a performance on stage, she was richly applauded by acclaimed director-actor Piyush Mishra. “He asked me to pursue acting further, so I completed a three-year diploma course from the National School of Drama in New Delhi, with a specialisation in acting. I passed out in 2018 and then entered the world of entertainment.”

Slow and steady

Rachna has appeared in several projects across television and OTT platforms. From essaying Panna in Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hun Season 3 to Ikjot in Love at Fifth Floor to Paahi in Aarya 2 to the film Laapataa Ladies, she is slowly carving a niche for herself. Rachna is also associated with the Broadway-style musical Mughal E Azam, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, where she essays the character of Suraiya. “We have taken this musical to many countries where it has been appreciated much. Another tour is lined up for the near future,” she beams.

As for Laapataa Ladies, a theatrical film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Rachna loved playing mother to a six-year-old son, “It was quite challenging initially, but later I adapted and loved his company. Delving into the emotions of a wife pining for her husband’s company and yet playing a loving mother was tough, but I quite enjoyed it,” she says.

“In fact, all the youngsters on the sets had a great time shooting various sequences in the quaint setting. Kiran Rao ma’am was very encouraging and let us be ourselves on screen, the reason why we performed at our optimum levels,” she adds.

Citing another challenge, she adds, “Gaining weight for the role to look the part was a mountain to climb, but I did manage somehow. Learning the dialect and diction was a test too, but after some classes we all aced it.”

On a personal note

In an era of OTT, what’s her preferred medium? “There is no substitute for the big screen. I love watching films in theatre and that is the medium I will always prefer. Having said that, as long as the part is substantial I don’t mind doing roles on OTT and television,” says Rachna. As for Chandigarh memories, she shares, “Whenever I am in City Beautiful, I make it a point to visit Sector 17 and savour the lovely ‘softie’ there. There is nothing like the open spaces the place affords, despite all the malls in the city. I also enjoyed my time on the famous geri route during college days.”

Any advice to the ones who want to step into the entertainment world? “Once you have decided on a particular course in life, do not think about the struggles; just focus on your path. The rest will follow,” she signs off.

