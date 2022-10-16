Lala Kent on her relationship with 50 Cent since public feud: He has been my crush since 2003

ANI
Washington, October 16
'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent, who made headlines back in August when she was spotted visiting rapper 50 Cent after a very public feud, has now shared an update on where she stands with him.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, talking about 50 Cent she said, "He reached out and said, 'Come to set. I'm in Los Angeles. Right when I walked in, he showed nothing but love." According to Lala, 50 Cent also had a message about her ex Randall Emmett, who she split from in October 2021. "He said, 'You should have listened to me,'" Lala recalled. "And I was like, 'I know' and we're all good." She then went on to admit that "50 has been my crush since 'In Da Club' came out" all the way back in 2003. "I'll always have a little crush. I have a bigger crush on his girlfriend so figure that one out," Lala said, reported E! News.
Speaking of romance, Lala got fans talking earlier this month when she told Jeff Lewis she "might be in love." But while in New York City, the 32-year-old suggested there may be more than one guy impressing her.
As per E! News, when asked about the new man in her life, Lala stayed coy before admitting, "I'm having a heyday." She said, "I don't even care. I am independent and fine...I've been locked down for six years. I want to go have fun. I deserve it."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...