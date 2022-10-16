Lala Kent on her relationship with 50 Cent since public feud: He has been my crush since 2003

ANI

Washington, October 16

'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent, who made headlines back in August when she was spotted visiting rapper 50 Cent after a very public feud, has now shared an update on where she stands with him.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, talking about 50 Cent she said, "He reached out and said, 'Come to set. I'm in Los Angeles. Right when I walked in, he showed nothing but love." According to Lala, 50 Cent also had a message about her ex Randall Emmett, who she split from in October 2021. "He said, 'You should have listened to me,'" Lala recalled. "And I was like, 'I know' and we're all good." She then went on to admit that "50 has been my crush since 'In Da Club' came out" all the way back in 2003. "I'll always have a little crush. I have a bigger crush on his girlfriend so figure that one out," Lala said, reported E! News.

Speaking of romance, Lala got fans talking earlier this month when she told Jeff Lewis she "might be in love." But while in New York City, the 32-year-old suggested there may be more than one guy impressing her.

As per E! News, when asked about the new man in her life, Lala stayed coy before admitting, "I'm having a heyday." She said, "I don't even care. I am independent and fine...I've been locked down for six years. I want to go have fun. I deserve it."

#50 cent #Lala Kent