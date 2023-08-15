Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa come together for revenge thriller Suryast

Directed by Avishek Ghosh, Suryast is a revenge drama that features Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa. This is the second time after Ishq-E-Nadaan that director Avishek Ghosh and Lara Dutta have joined hands.
Lara Dutta says, “It has been an incredible experience on one of the most organised sets. I have never had such an intense shoot, both physically and emotionally, and I will not forget playing Avantika (her character in the film) for a long time to come. I am glad that I was given this opportunity to explore a character like this.”
Patralekhaa adds, “I enjoyed being part of Suryast. My character has some awesome shades, which I loved playing. I am sure cinema lovers will be in for a treat when the film releases.” Suryast is a tale of two women who cross paths in an elaborate mind game, setting it as a revenge drama. The film is set in a mansion with sprawling lawns in the United Kingdom. It has been written by Sudeep Nigam, and the cinematography is by Tiyash Sen.
Director Avishek Ghosh says, “Suryast has been a subject close to my heart, and we were privileged to have Lara and Patralekhaa on board. Both lead artists have delivered memorable performances, making the Suryast journey an immersive experience.”
