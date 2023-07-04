Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta's 'Ishq-e-nadaan' to be out on this date

ANI
Mumbai, July 4
Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh will be seen showcasing their versatile acting skills in a film titled 'Ishq-e-nadaan'.
Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the film also stars Mohit Raina, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt and Suhail Nayyar.
On Tuesday, Lara took to Instagram and announced that the film will be out on Jio Cinema on July 14.
"Ab har hawa ke jhoke mein hogi ek nayi pyaar ki kahani...witness the city of dreams ki anokhi love stories #IshqENaadanOnJioCinema streaming free, 14 july onwards," she captioned the post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The update has left fans excited.
"Woah...it looks interesting," a social media user commented.
"Super excited," another one wrote.
Ishq E Nadaan marks Avishek Ghosh's directorial debut. As per the synopsis, "The heart-warming romantic drama, set in a crowded metropolis, traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love." Avishek Ghosh's own banner AVMA Media has produced the movie.
The film reunites veteran actors Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh, who gave fans an iconic television couple in 90s romantic drama Saans.
