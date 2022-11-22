‘Last Film Show’ wins top prize at Hollywood’s Asian World Film Festival

This year’s AWFF (Asian World Film Festival) eighth edition saw many celebrated titles from across Asia and Eastern Europe competing for the highly coveted Snow Leopard prize.

The festival opened with the South Korean hit movie The Hunt by Lee Jung-jae and the closing film was Decision To Leave by Park Wan-chook. The line-up also included many Asian films that are entries to the 95th Oscars as well. However, the Snow Leopard Award for Best Picture was handed over to Last Film Show. Writer-director Pan Nalin and producer Dheer Momaya were presented with the trophy.

Pan Nalin, while accepting the award, said, “What an honour; what we did in solitude continues to echo in multitudes across the world. Through Last Film Show we not only wanted to entertain you, but bring you close to that child in you, so that you can witness the fearlessness of coming-of-age drama. Last Film Show, which is a semi-autobiographical story, has now found a new home in the hearts of Asian audiences. We are so much looking forward to its theatrical release in Japan on January 20, 2023, followed by South Korea. We want to thank this distinguished jury.” — TMS