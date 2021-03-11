Lata Mangeshkar was an ace photographer; expect book on her collection of photos soon: Sonu Nigam

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

An artist in the true sense, Lata Mangeshkar was a legendary personality who had ruled the singing industry with her magical voice.

Paying a tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’ television show 'Naam Reh Jayegaa’ aims at revealing the many aspects of Lata’s personality and life.

Apart from singing, Lata had some other interests too that talked a lot about her creative personality. Not many know that Lata was an ace photographer and she use to carry her camera every time she used to travel.

Sonu Nigam revealed her interest in photography. He said, "Lataji used to love clicking photos. Whenever she had time she used to go for jungle safaris and used to click a lot of photos. In fact, she had a huge collection of photos, and very soon we will be expecting a book launch of her photographic collection."

Take a look at the teaser:

StarPlus’ 8-episode series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, has more than 20 of the biggest Indian artists, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha, join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar!

The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh. Each episode airs on star plus at 7 pm, every Sunday.