Laugh with Simran Kaur Suri

Actress Simran Kaur Suri is currently captivating her audience on Hipi, a short video app by Zee Entertainment, with her comedic flair.
While her eagerly awaited Punjabi psychological mystery film Full Moon will hit screens this year, it’s on Hipi where Simran truly shines.
Simran says, “I believe Hipi lets me be creative and connect authentically with my audience. It allows me to express different characters, which is something I truly value. Beyond acting, I see myself as a storyteller who thrives on challenges, and I’m dedicated to personal growth.”
