Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment promises flavour and laughter

A platter full of laughter garnished with cooking mishaps will be served to the audience, leaving them craving for more! Colors’ latest show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment will be full on entertainment.

As many as 13 popular stars will cook up stories, even if they may not be the best of chefs. From kitchen newbies to cooking enthusiasts, these celebrities will lay out the unique flavours, stirring up laughter.

Leading the charge as the host is none other than the queen of comedy Bharti Singh. With her sharp wit and sense of humour, she’ll ensure that the laughter never simmers, keeping the audience in stitches from start to finish.

Joining the star-studded ensemble is celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. This eccentric kitchen will be graced by fan-favourite celebrities such as Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya- Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri-Nia Sharma.