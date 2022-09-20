Laughter riot: When Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' met 'Khatron Ke Khiladis', check out photos

Mumbai, September 20

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' host Rohit Shetty celebrated the shoot of finale episode with the finalists of the show and the cast of his upcoming film 'Cirkus'. He posted a picture with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and the team of 'Cirkus' along with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' contestants.

He captioned it: "When my 'Cirkus' met my Khatron Ke Khiladis! Thanks to my audience for making 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' a big success! Ab Christmas mein 'Cirkus' ko bhi itna pyar dena!(Now on Christmas give the same love to 'Cirkus')." The shoot was attended by 'KKK 12' finalists including Mohit Malik, choreographer Tushar Kalia, social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and also the cast of his upcoming film like Ranveer, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and others.

Check out the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Rubina and Mohit also shared pictures from the shoot. The 'Chotti Bahu' actress wrote along with the series of pictures that she posted: "Couldn't have asked for a better Grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi with the amazing @itrohitshetty Sir and my star crush @ranveersingh and the entire cast of #Cirkus2022."

The finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' will be airing on September 24 and September 25 on Colors.

IANS

