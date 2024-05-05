 Laughter, the best medicine : The Tribune India

Laughter, the best medicine

On World Laughter Day, celebs talk about how laughing keeps them healthy, positive

Laughter, the best medicine

Anupama Solanki



Laughter brings people together. A good laugh is the best cure for a rough day. But is it just limited to that? Laughter also increases the intake of oxygen in our body and enhances the endorphins released by the brain. World Laughter Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of May, and this year it will be celebrated on May 5. Celebs talk about the importance of a good laugh …

Happy soul
Anupama Solanki

My friends and family members are surprised when they see me laugh. I think my brain has excess of dopamine and serotonin levels. I can’t be sad for even a minute. I always keep laughing, so people like my company because I laugh non-stop. I sleep well, so I always feel happy. I don’t think much. I just enjoy every moment, but very few people know this about me. I take time to make friends, but once I do they also continue to laugh with me. I am always happy.

Family smile
Mrunal Jain

Mrunal Jain

I can’t think of a life without laughing. I have all the reasons to laugh. I have a son, Jiyaan, with whom I play daily; he makes me laugh and even I make him laugh. After a hard day at work, one smile from him melts my heart.

Health tonic
Angad Hasija

Angad Hasija

One should always keep smiling and laughing because it keeps us healthy and positive, both mentally and physically. I always try to keep on smiling, even in tough situations, because I feel that helps you sustain yourself. My daughter is my biggest cheerleader, and I can never be sad around her. She makes me laugh all the time by doing goofy stuff.

Friendly nature
Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan

Laughter keeps you healthy and positive. I laugh a lot when chatting with friends. Healthy leg-pulling during conversations often leads to laughter, but I have such conversations with very limited people as I am a very private person. I also like to watch cartoons like Tom & Jerry, which make me laugh.

Cute company
Yashashri Masurkar

Yashashri Masurkar

I laugh a lot, especially around my animals. They are so goofy and cute. I also laugh at myself when I make mistakes. It helps me not take the mistake seriously.

Positive vibes
Shivangi Verma

Shivangi Verma

I’m the kind of person who always wears a smile, and I love making others laugh too. Luckily, I’ve got amazing people in my life, who always manage to lift my spirits, even during tough times. Forget an apple a day; a good laugh is what really keeps the negativity and doctors away!

Name wise
Saanand Verma

Saanand Verma

My name’s Saanand means ‘happy’, and I live up to it — I’m always smiling and laughing. I believe laughter brings people together and is the best medicine. My goal in life is to spread happiness and bliss through funny videos. I even directed a show on laughter yoga! Laughing without reason, even during tough times, is healthy. It’s contagious and has amazing health benefits. Whether it’s from a comedy film, a funny person, or a silly situation, laughter is always around us. So, let’s stay positive, laugh often, and find strength in happiness.

