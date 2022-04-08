Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth board Netflix romance 'Lonely Planet'

Los Angeles, April 8
Oscar winner Laura Dern and actor Liam Hemsworth are paired to star in Netflix's romance drama movie "Lonely Planet".
According to Deadline, "Unbelievable" writer-creator Susannah Grant is writing and directing the project for the streaming platform.
The film is a love story set in Morocco.
Details regarding the plot are being kept under wraps.
Dern's other upcoming films are Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World Dominion", Florian Zeller's drama "The Son", and Justin Kurzel's sci-fi drama "Morning".
Hemsworth will next be seen in "Poker", directed by actor-filmmaker Russell Crowe.
