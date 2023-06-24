Leena Goenka is set to portray Dimple in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Actress Leena Goenka is slated to join &TV’s cult comedy, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She will portray the character Dimple, who will cause a significant upheaval in Vibhuti’s (Aasif Sheikh) life.
Talking about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the actress says, “Being part of this show fills me with joy. I have been a dedicated viewer, and Vibhuti’s character has always held a special place in my heart. It feels great to be a part of the show now and share the screen with Aasif Sheikh. I was initially nervous about performing scenes with him, considering he is someone I grew up watching. But he quickly put me at ease and supported me throughout. The entire team, along with Aasif ji, is friendly and supportive. It is no surprise that the show is doing well, as the comic timing of each actor, both on and off screen, is impeccable.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams and destinies: PM Modi
Was addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community me...
Prime Minister Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US State Visit
This is the prime minister's first visit to Egypt
Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search under way near LoC in J-K’s Poonch
The encounter takes place in the forward Ranger Nullah area ...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector
On June 23, at around 9 pm, BSF troops detect the movement o...
At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
All-time high temperature for this month was on June 29, 197...