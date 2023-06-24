Leena Goenka is set to portray Dimple in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Actress Leena Goenka is slated to join &TV’s cult comedy, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She will portray the character Dimple, who will cause a significant upheaval in Vibhuti’s (Aasif Sheikh) life.

Talking about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the actress says, “Being part of this show fills me with joy. I have been a dedicated viewer, and Vibhuti’s character has always held a special place in my heart. It feels great to be a part of the show now and share the screen with Aasif Sheikh. I was initially nervous about performing scenes with him, considering he is someone I grew up watching. But he quickly put me at ease and supported me throughout. The entire team, along with Aasif ji, is friendly and supportive. It is no surprise that the show is doing well, as the comic timing of each actor, both on and off screen, is impeccable.”