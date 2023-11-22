Leena Jumani, who is playing the role of Sonia in Baatein kuch Ankahee Si, gets candid with us

What do you think of the title Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

Well, my first thought was ‘nice.’ I think many people can relate to it because in life, there are often moments where we feel something, but it goes unsaid.

Tell us about your character in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

What drew you to this role?

There was nothing for me to say no to this role. My character’s name is Sonia and she is the ex of Kunal Malhotra, portrayed by Mohit Malik. She, in the show, is making some mess.

Which was your last show? What is the landmark in your career?

My last show was Appnapan on Sony with Balaji Telefilms and the landmark show in my career is Kumkum Bhagya.

Do you feel the pressure of entering a show midway?

Yes, and I have gone through this pressure a couple of times now. It takes time to get to know each other on the sets and get comfortable, but I believe everyone tries to make each other feel comfortable to create a good atmosphere to work peacefully.

How’s it working with Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut Production?

So far so good. I’m happy. It’s my first show with Directors Kut Production, and hopefully it will go a long way.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si seems to blend drama and romance. How do you find the balance between these two elements?

I think love is the biggest drama. Now, in this emotional roller coaster, whether drama will win or love will, only time will tell.

What is the best thing about the entertainment industry?

Here, there is work for everyone; just keep working with dedication. Keep auditioning. If that role is for you, you’ll get it.