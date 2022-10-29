Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

ANI
Mumbai, October 29
Legal trouble for comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa continues as Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page chargesheet against the couple before the court in connection with their 2020 drug case.
In November 2020, Bharti and Haarsh, who are parents to a six-month-old baby boy, Lakshya, were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of cannabis.
They were later granted bail by a special (narcotics) court.
The NCB had raided the production office and house of Bharti and seized 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from their place in 2020.
"Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja."The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry," earlier an NCB official said.
