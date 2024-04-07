Legendary filmmaker Gangu Ramsay passes away at 83

Mumbai, April 7
Known for his contributions to the Indian horror genre, revered filmmaker and cinematographer of the renowned Ramsay Brothers, Gangu Ramsay passed away at the age of 83 in Mumbai on Sunday.
His passing, after battling health issues for the past month, was confirmed by his family in a statement, “With profound sadness, we announce the passing of one of the Ramsay Brothers, the legendary cinematographer, filmmaker, producer and the second eldest son of FU Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay.”
Ramsay’s creative genius was evident in his contributions to over 50 iconic films produced under the Ramsay Brothers’ banner.
From classics like ‘Veerana’ and ‘Purana Mandir’ to collaborations with stars like Rishi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in films such as ‘Khoj’ and the ‘Khiladi’ series, Ramsay’s work showcased his mastery of the craft.
Beyond the big screen, Ramsay made a lasting impact on television with groundbreaking shows like ‘Zee Horror Show’ and ‘Saturday Suspense’, captivating audiences for over eight years. His influence also extended to regional cinema, working with eminent actors like Vishnuvardhan in the Kannada film industry.
As the industry mourns the loss of a visionary, Ramsay’s remarkable body of work will continue to inspire and guide aspiring filmmakers for years to come.
“Today, we bid farewell to a visionary whose work will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” read an excerpt from the statement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case
One NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Sat...
AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case
Delhi CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is in...
Vistara reduces flights by 10 per cent to stabilise operations amid pilot woes; cancellations mostly on domestic network
Earlier this week, many pilots called in sick forcing the ca...
Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged
The accident took place when brake of the diesel-filled tank...
AAP’s ‘mass fast’: Democracy that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The day-long fast is being observed against Arvind Kejriwal’...