‘Legends of the Ramayana with Amish’ is set to premiere on Discovery+ from April 7. A chit-chat with author Amish Tripathi, who turns narrator for this series

How has been the journey for you as an author?

I have worked in a bank for 14 years and then became an author. It’s been a great journey.

What prompted you to take up this series?

Discovery+ came up with this idea and the way it has been presented is very unique. Lord Ram had a sister, whose name was Shanta, and very few are aware of that. We went to Humpi, which is known as ancient Kiskindha, and then to Rameshwaram and lifted the rock which made the bridge on the sea. Then, to Nasik where Surpanakha’s nose was dropped. We all can visit these places through this series.

How was the experience of shooting? Did you enjoy being in front of the camera?

Yes, it was very interesting. We actually shot in small caves where an underground river flowed; discovered a tribe that tattoos the holy name of Ram all over their bodies. Found floating stones at Rameshwaram; stones that despite being so light were still strong enough to be used in the modern-era construction of a church. The crew was excellent.

When was the first time you heard about Ramayana?

My grandfather was a pandit in Kashi and he used to teach physics and maths at Banaras University. He was very religious and liberal. I got to know of Ramayana from him and also through stories told by my parents.

Who is your favourite character in Ramayana?

Without any doubt it’s Hanuman. His loyalty and personality were always very enduring. He is someone who has been a favourite among kids.

You have also turned producer. What’s happening on that front?

I am making a film on my novel, Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India, under the banner of Immortal Studios. The script is ready and soon there will be an announcement. And then my book on the Shiva trilogy will be adapted into a web series by award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor. Suparn Verma of The Family Man-fame will direct this. I can’t think of a better team to bring the Shiva Trilogy and the world of Meluha to an OTT platform.

As you stay in London now, do you see Indian culture and heritage having an influence there?

Nehru Kendra, where I have been assigned, is equivalent to the British embassy of India. I must say the awareness about Indian culture and heritage among the NRIs in UK is more than the Indians back home. Because the ancestors of many left India thousands of years ago and they are very emotional about their roots.

What are you writing now?

The War of Lanka is ready and we will publish the book soon.