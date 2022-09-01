Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split after dating for four years

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have reportedly called it quits. As per the latest buzz, the duo has parted ways after dating for nearly four years. DiCaprio and Morrone first sparked romance rumours in January 2018 although they managed to keep most part of their relationship extremely private. Nearly a year after they began dating, it was reported that the two were serious about each other.
Back in 2019, reports suggested that DiCaprio had also introduced Morrone to his parents and that it definitely wasn’t a casual relationship.
Later on, they made their relationship official after they were spotted sitting together at the Oscars 2020 ceremony. However, now we hear that the couple is not together any more. The exact reason for Morrone and DiCaprio’s split is yet unknown.
