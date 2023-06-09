Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner

—IANS

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted enjoying an evening meal with Gigi Hadid in London.

The duo joined the Titanic star’s dad and stepmom for the fine dining experience in England’s capital city.

The meeting came as a surprise after the actor, 48, and model, 28, were said to have shared a brief romance earlier in the year. However, their dalliance reportedly quickly fizzled out with Leo having been linked to a number of other women in the months that followed.

The actor was spotted exiting the Chiltern Firehouse before making his way to the famous London restaurant. Dad George and step-mum Peggy Farrar arrived earlier in the evening. Gigi was later seen leaving the same spot and making her way to the eatery on her own just after Leo. A few hours later the pair left moments apart. Leo was seen looking casual in a black bomber jacket. He paired it with black jeans, white trainers and an all-black LA Dodgers baseball cap.