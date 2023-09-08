Leonardo DiCaprio is 'settling down' with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, couple spotted at night club in Ibiza

Los Angeles, September 8
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has found love again and has reportedly settled down with the Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.
The ‘What's Eating Gilbert Grape' star has reportedly been dating Vittoria, 25, for at least two months and they were spotted kissing in a nightclub in Ibiza earlier this week, reports Mirror.co.uk.
Check out this viral video:
View this post on Instagram
Leo, 48, is 23 years older than Vittoria with whom he appears to be smitten.
The actor has notoriously only dated women under the age of 25 and appears to break up with his significant other when they reach the milestone. But sources close to the ‘Wolf Of Wall Street' star now say that he has found true love.
As per Mirror.co.uk, one insider claimed that he is "besotted" with Vittoria and that she is being called his "girlfriend". He has allegedly spent the summer jetting around the world with his new love.
One friend close to him told the Daily Mail: "Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and she adores him. They have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips. It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious."
The daughter of designer Francesca Lazzari, Vittoria has seemingly rubbed shoulders with many mutual acquaintances of Leonardo, including his alleged former flame Gigi Hadid.
