Leonardo DiCaprio snapped at Coachella with Bradley Cooper's ex-flame

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying the Coachella celebrity after parties with Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk.
The Wolf of Wall Street star, who is a festival regular, was pictured in his inconspicuous black cap and facemask as he joked with friends. Another image showed him talking to Irina alongside fashion model Stella Maxwell.
Single Leo reportedly recently denied having a relationship with Love Island UK presenter Maya Jama. Reportedly, Irina, 37, was said to have split up with movie star Bradley last year and the pair share a five-year-old daughter Lea. Earlier this month, Leo was said to have hit back at the romance rumours after a source claimed the pair had allegedly been enjoying time together on a number of dates across the globe. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
