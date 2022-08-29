Leonardo DiCaprio stuns fans with weight loss in pic from Malibu outing

Los Angeles, August 29
'The Wolf of Wall Street' star Leonardo DiCaprio is howling in pride as he showcased his incredible weight loss while out and about in Malibu.
The actor, 47, sported a dressed-down look as he strolled the sunny streets while rocking a plain black t-shirt, some beige cargo shorts, and a pair of white trainers, reports Mirror.co.uk.
The veteran actor topped off the chic yet casual look with a beige baseball cap and some oversized sunglasses. He looked almost unrecognisable as he showcased his impressive weight loss while on the solo outing in Malibu.
A fan shared these photos:
View this post on Instagram
According to Mirror.co.uk, in recent months, the movie star has been pictured living it up on vacation in various tropical locations - and it seems as though Leo has dropped a substantial amount of weight since returning from his most recent getaway.
On his most recent outing, Leo was spotted without his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The 'Shutter Island' actor started dating the Argentine-American model in 2017 -- when she was 20.
IANS
