Lesson learnt

IANS

Akshay Kumar has recounted his accident story in Thailand and shared how the incident taught him the significance of humility. Akshay, who was the first guest on the talk show Dhawan Karenge hosted by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, recollected an incident from his visit to Bangkok. He shared, “Once, while driving, I accidentally collided with the bike of an officer, causing both of us to fall. Scared, I immediately apologised. The officer assisted me in getting my bike up and calmly advised me to drive slowly,” said Akshay.

Dhawan Karenge is airing on JioCinema Premium.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akshay Kumar #Cricket #Shikhar Dhawan