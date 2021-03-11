Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

Monday saw Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as hosts to their friends Alexandra Galligan and Saleem Siddiqi. It was by the poolside at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. The fam-jam it seems was a blast as show the pictures shared by the star couple. It’s Taimur and baby Jeh who are winning the hearts of netizens. From enjoying a swim to getting all the love from their parents that has got the Internet talking.

While Kareena shared some pictures on her Instagram Stories, Alexandra Galligan too gave glimpses of Kareena and Saif’s house.

In one picture Kareena is reading out stories to Jeh in their pool-facing dining room. Alexandra captioned it, “An amazing amma.”

There’s another shot where she is enjoying cheese with Taimur and Saleem Siddiqi as Saif photo bombs it. An open swimming pool, a terrace decorated by plants reveal Saif and Kareena’s love for open spaces and how they have done up their house.

One more picture shows the men in the room posing for the camera. Saif Ali Khan stands between Saleem and Taimur as the three flash their perfect smiles. Taimur wearing a bathrobe in this one and gains height to match the adults by standing on a plastic stool. These photos reveal some never-seen-before areas of the Kareena and Saif’s new house.

Check them out:

A doting mom, Kareena with Jeh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Galligan (@galliganalexandra)

Here Kareena enjoys a bite with son Taimur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Galligan (@galliganalexandra)

When Taimur tried to match daddy Saif's height.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Galligan (@galliganalexandra)

Kareena too shared a group picture from the Monday-night dinner, which had Soha Ali Khan and her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu along with friends Alexandra and Saleem. The group got together after celebrating the launch of Soha and Kunal’s new children’s book Inni and Bobo Find Each Other.

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Stories.

There are many shots of Kareena, Saif and Taimur atteneding the reading session of Soha and Kunal’s book, which have made it to the internet.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The actress has recently signed her first digital film by Sujoy Ghosh. It co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif, on the other hand, has a line-up of films including Hunter and Adipurush.