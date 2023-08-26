Liam Neeson talks about his film 'Retribution

In the new booming action thriller spectacle Retribution’, Liam Neeson will don the avatar of the desperate father once again after Taken — Matt Turner. Talking about the film, Neeson called it a very thematically engaging concept.
The movie will showcase the character of Matt Turner, a seemingly simple man driving his kids on the road when a mysterious caller tells him to keep driving, or else he would blow up his car and kill everyone inside, as all the while the timer on the bomb is ticking.
Forcing him into an unforeseen situation, Matt is forced to abandon all that he knows and loves, and begin a wild goose chase to get to the truth all the while trying desperately to save his family.
Helmed by Director Nimrod Antal, the movie will find Liam Neeson in a thrillingly dangerous situation full of suspense, as his character must use his own wits to uncover the mysterious truth. About the film, Liam Neeson said: “The concept of it is so immediate and engaging. It’s got themes that really resonate, like money and greed.”
The Star Wars actor further added; “For me, that’s it. What’s really important is sometimes you need to remember to take the time to smell the roses, to sit back and enjoy things. So that’s my advice on this. Sit back and enjoy it.”
Director Nimrod Antal added, “It really is a rollercoaster ride, and all of the actors elevate the story and take it to a whole other level. You see how vulnerable these characters are and what they’re dealing with beyond what’s happening in the car.”
