Lifting the mood

The show Alex, Inc. is a TV adaptation of the well-known startup podcast and stars Zach Braff, Elisha Henig, and Tiya Sirca. Alex, Inc. is partially based on the life of Alex Blumberg and his start-up. The show also presents a message regarding the potential synergy between family and career, a concept that is not typically present in comedies. Although Alex’s decision to change careers comes with pain for both him and his family, they are ready to travel this path to support him always.