'Liger' co-producer Charmme Kaur takes break from social media after rumours that Vijay Deverakonda returned money to her

Chennai, September 4
With Liger turning out to be a box office disaster, it has been reported that Vijay Deverakonda has decided to support Charmme Kaur and other co-producers of Liger.
According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda has planned to give back a large portion of his remuneration for Liger to the producers. He plans to do so to reduce the burden of losses to the producers. He will reportedly return more than Rs 6 crore to the producers.
In the latest, actress Charmme Kaur on Sunday announced that she was taking a break from social media. Taking to Twitter, Charmme Kaur said, "Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... Until then, live and let live."
She shared it on Instagram too:
View this post on Instagram
Charmme's decision to take a break from social media comes at a time when 'Liger', the film she produced along with Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar, has fared badly at the box office.
The film, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead, was made on a lavish scale and was even promoted as boxing legend Mike Tyson's first Indian film.
Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Liger's poor performance might have a telling impact on the next project of director Puri Jagannadh with actor Vijay Deverakonda as well.
If the rumours are to be believed, 'Jana Gana Mana', the next pan-Indian film that director Puri Jagannadh had planned to make with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, has been shelved. There has been no official announcement, though, about it.
IANS
