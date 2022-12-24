Lily Collins in Emily In Paris dresses like Alia Bhatt in Koffee With Karan

Hollywood actress Lily Collins was sporting the same dress in the third season of Emily In Paris that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wore in the first season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 this year.

In the new season, which started airing from December 21, Collins was seen wearing a well-fitted pink and red dress.

Alia Bhatt

Netizens noticed the similarity between Collins and Alia, who wore the dress when she appeared on the Indian chat show with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Collin’s is designed by international label, Magda Butrym. She wore it with a matching red and pink jacket and green heels.

A user with the name EatTweetBlog shared the two pictures and wrote: “Emily in Paris Season 3, Episode 1 Emily in Magda Butrym, that we first saw on Alia Bhatt in July 2022. Alia was styled by @stylebyami.”

—IANS