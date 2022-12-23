Lily Collins in 'Emily In Paris' dresses like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif... check it out

New Delhi, December 23
Hollywood actress Lily Collins was sporting the same dress in the third season of 'Emily In Paris' that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wore in the first season of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 this year.
In the new season, which started airing from December 21, Collins was seen wearing a well-fitted pink and red polka dotted dress.
Netizens noticed the similarity between Collins and Alia, who wore the dress when she appeared on the Indian chat show with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Collins is designed by international label, Magda Butrym. She wore it with a matching red and pink jacket and green heels.
A user with the name EatTweetBlog shared the two pictures and wrote: "Emily in Paris Season 3, Episode 1 Emily in Magda Butrym, that we first saw on Alia Bhatt in July 2022 Alia was styled by @stylebyami."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
In another post, the user shared Lily Collins' picture from the show wearing the same dress as Katrina Kaif. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
EatTweetBlog in the caption wrote, "Emily in Paris Season 3 is out! And we spotted Emily wearing the same lavender printed Giuseppe Di Morabito dress that we saw Katrina wear in September 2021. Do you like the dress as is on Katrina or Emily's pairing of the dress with her Iris Apfel for H&M cape?"
IANS
