'Limitless' trailer: Chris Hemsworth joins longevity experts, takes challenging tests to unlock secrets of living healthier life

Washington, October 7

Makers of the upcoming adventures series, on Thursday, unveiled the trailer of 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth'.

Taking to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth shared the trailer which he captioned, "The best way to live a longer and healthier life is apparently to risk it many times for the purpose of entertainment. Join me as I explore the boundaries of human potential and take on some of the most physically and mentally challenging tests of my life. Tune in on November 16." Helmed by Darren Aronofsky the show is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 16, 2022.

Check out the trailer:

Soon after the 'Avengers' actor unveiled the trailer, fans seemed excited to see Chris in an action-packed avatar.

Actor Chris Pratt commented, "Well this looks AWESOME!!! Great job to the whole team. can't wait!!." "Only THOR can do this..," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Chris was recently seen in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' alongside Christian Bale and Natalie Portman in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Extraction 2' which will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Released in 2020, 'Extraction' was a big hit. It featured black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. At the end of the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived.

Chris Hemsworth will reteam with director Sam Hargrave for 'Extraction 2' which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by 'Avengers: Endgame' filmmaker Joe Russo, who also penned the first instalment of the film.

