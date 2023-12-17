Lin Laishram jets off to Shimla

Lin Laishram, whose recent wedding with Randeep Hooda stirred hearts, is back in the bustling world of cinema. Without a pause, the radiant bride plunged into action, balancing her new role as a spouse with her undying passion for acting.
Lin joined the team of Bun Tikki for a shooting schedule in Shimla. In a picture posted by Lin,
the actress is posing with ace fashion designer Manish Manish. Bun Tikki is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza are producing the film under Manish’s banner, Stage 5 Productions. The film will also have Abhay Deol, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.
