Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas welcome first child

PTI

New York, July 18

Actor Lindsay Lohan and husband, financier Bader Shammas have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

A representative to Lohan on Monday told entertainment website Page Six that the couple has named the newborn Luai.

"The family is over the moon in love," the representative said in the statement.

The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, although his exact birth date was not immediately made known.

Lohan, star of films such as "The Parent Trap" and "Freaky Friday", announced her pregnancy on social media in March.

The couple secretly tied the knot last April.