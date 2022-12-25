Lindsay Lohan's Christmas selfie with hubby Bader Shammas is winning hearts

ANI

Washington, December 25

Actor and singer Lindsay Lohan celebrated Christmas Eve by posing for a sweet snap with her husband Bader Shammas, who she married earlier this year.

According to E! News, an American entertainment news outlet, the 'Mean Girls' alum shared a seasonal selfie featuring her and her husband Shammas.

While Lohan was dressed in green satin dress, her new husband donned a cream sweater. The couple sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree. She captioned the picture, "Merry Christmas Everyone!"

In July, Lohan revealed her marriage to Shammas in an Instagram post that read, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything." The marriage news came almost eight months after Lohan announced that she and Shammas were engaged. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote on November 28, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, last month on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' Lohan had addressed whether she is willing to work on sequels to some of her past hit films like 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls'.

The actor stated that she and Curtis "would both be into" making another film based on their 'Freaky Friday' characters. Regarding a potential 'Mean Girls' sequel, she said that a follow-up movie would be "in Tina Fey's hands," reported Deadline.

