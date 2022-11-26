Lindsay Lohan is eagerly waiting to celebrate Christmas with her husband

Los Angeles, November 26
American actress-singer Lindsay Lohan is eagerly waiting celebrating Christmas with her husband, financier Bader Shammas with whom she tied the knot with earlier this year.
The two exchanged wedding vows after two years of dating. Lohan admitted that she "loves" the festive period and is looking forward to spending it with her husband and the rest of his family, reports Female First UK.
She said: "I love the Christmas season and the whole family time with all the food and everything. I can't wait to spend it this year with my husband, new niece, and with all the family." According to Female First UK, the 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' star - who started out in the industry as a child playing the dual leading role of twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in Disney hit 'The Parent Trap' and enjoyed massive success in the 2000s with comedy 'Freaky Friday' and cult classic 'Mean Girls' but chose to step back from the industry almost a decade ago over personal reasons - has made a return to screens in festive Netflix romcom 'Falling For Christmas' and admitted that it felt like "only yesterday" she had been making movies when she was on set.
She told 'Hello' magazine: "It was like it was only yesterday that I last made a movie, not almost ten years. I love a good romcom, I totally fell for the love story and the family aspect, and I really loved all the physical comedy." She further said: "I really hope that [the film] gives people some joy and a distraction from everything that is going on right now, and that it maybe brings friends and families together to have a good time watching it." IANS
