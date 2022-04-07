Lionsgate Play announces new titles for April

Lionsgate Play has announced a few interesting titles for the month of April. These include Tokyo Vice and Greenland. If crime and investigation are what interest you, then Tokyo Vice is the one to watch. Set in the late 1990s, American journalist Jake Adelstein relocates to Tokyo to join the staff of a major Japanese newspaper as their first foreign-born reporter. Taken under the wing of a veteran detective in the vice squad, he starts to explore the dark and dangerous world of the Japanese yakuza. It stars Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi.

On the other hand, Greenland, starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, is a gripping reflection on the rising concern for climate change. Directed by Rick Roman Waugh, the film is a perilous journey that John Garrity (played by Gerald), his estranged wife (played by Morena), and their young son embark on to find sanctuary as a planet-killing comet hurtles toward Earth. This gripping title also stars Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, and Hope Davis.