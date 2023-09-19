Lionsgate Play brings to you an action-packed adventure called Gunpowder Milkshake. When Sam, a highly trained assassin from The Firm is faced with the consequences of a high-risk job going wrong, she must reunite with her mother to save an innocent 8-year-old’s life.

Forced into a do or die situation, Sam ropes in the help of some deadly associates as they battle it out to the end. Gunpowder Milkshake is all set to premier exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 22.