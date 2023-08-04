Lionsgate Play is set to bring the latest action comedy, High Heat. Starring Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson as an undercover couple, the film follows an ex-KGB operative turned chef whose restaurant is burned down by the local mafia.

Deciding to take on the bad guys themselves, Ana and her husband jump in guns blazing and learn they have a lot more in common than they thought. Helmed by Zach Golden, the film is set to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play on August 11.

Director Zach Golden says, “I started working in restaurants when I was 13 years old (a year under the legal working age). In taking on this film, I wanted to convey a realism about the world that mimicked my own experiences. The sights, sounds, and most of all, the controlled chaos—I also wanted this movie to be, above all else, fun. We leaned on the absurdity and comedy of the script, doing things like making the mobsters uniformly moronic and overmatched so that the action could be a tasting menu of good old-fashioned violent fun. A kitchen is a dangerous place, doubly so when helmed by a highly trained assassin.”