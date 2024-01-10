Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa two years after couple announced breakup

Actor Lisa Bonet has filed for a divorce from husband and actor Jason Momoa two years after announcing their breakup. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, revealed in a joint statement shared in January 2022 that they were separating. According to reports, Bonet has now filed for a dissolution of marriage, listing their date of separation as October 7, 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences.
