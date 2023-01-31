Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams in the 1960s sitcom ‘The Addams Family’ has passed away, at 64

Lisa Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams in the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family has passed away. She was 64. Loring’s close friend Laure Jacobson shared a Facebook post on Saturday (January 28): “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. Four days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for three days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night.”

The post further read, “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humour, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun.”

Meanwhile, confirming Lisa’s demise, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg said that her mother passed away ‘peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands’. Lisa Loring was known for playing Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. Her performance as Wednesday recently resurfaced after Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic character in the Netflix series Wednesday. — TMS