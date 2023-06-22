Lisa Rinna to star in American Horror Stories Season 3

—IANS

Days of our Lives actress Lisa Rinna is set to star in the third season of American Horror Stories.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will appear in an episode of the upcoming season, titled Tapeworm. Details of the episode remain under wraps but we hear that Rinna has concluded most of the filming and is back in LA. American Horror Stories is a spinoff of American Horror Story with each episode telling a different horror tale. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Stories has a total of 15 episodes between two seasons.