Living her character

Shruti Chaudhary, who essays the lead role in Mera Balam Thanedaar, says the show highlights the issue of underage marriage in Rajasthan

Gurnaaz Kaur

Shruti Chaudhary and Shagun Pandey are all set to captivate audiences with their new fictional show Mera Balam Thanedaar, a love story to release on Colors. The series, set against the backdrop of underage marriage in Rajasthan, explores the journey of two individuals with contrasting personalities who defy all odds.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are my inspiration. My dream role is Mastani from Bajirao Mastani.

Shagun Pandey

Shruti Chaudhary, the lead actress of the show, shares her excitement about playing the character of Bulbul. Describing Bulbul as ‘vivacious’, Shruti reveals a unique aspect of her character, “She is 16 but is made to believe that she is 18 because her parents hide her true age from her.” Delving into Bulbul’s mindset, Shruti shares, “Another characteristic about Bulbul is that she justifies white lies if they contribute to someone’s well-being.” The storyline takes a turn when Bulbul gets married to Veer, played by Shagun, who staunchly opposes underage marriages. Bulbul’s age becomes a central conflict and the show is about how they navigate their differences.

Total passion

Reflecting on her commitment to the role, Shruti says, “It’s been one month of shooting the show and I have been eating, drinking, sleeping, and thinking like Bulbul. I live the character even off the set.”

Shruti’s journey in the entertainment industry began at 12 and within three years, she has transitioned from secondary roles to a lead character. She credits the director’s conviction in her for the newfound responsibility, stating, “Initially, I was in disbelief. I couldn’t believe I will be able to play the lead.”

Despite the initial challenges, Shruti says she is passionate for acting. Talking about her early days, she says, “I had no clue about the process. What’s a character, which camera to look at, how there is someone for makeup, someone else for hair, there is a spot boy for little things like getting a glass of water…it was all so new for me. And it took me a while to become a part of it.”

Balancing act

Balancing studies and acting, Shruti acknowledges the support she receives, saying, “Everyone is very helpful, plus my mother is always by my side. So, even if I shoot for 12 hours every day, I make sure to give an hour to my studies, and my mother helps me clear all the doubts.”

As Shruti wraps up the conversation, she shares her inspirations, saying, “Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are my inspiration,” while revealing her dream role, “Deepika’s Mastani from Bajirao Mastani and Alia’s Gangubai.”

